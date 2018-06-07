

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) said that Julie Southern will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director on 1 August 2018. Julie was part of the management team of Virgin Atlantic for 13 years, latterly as Chief Commercial Officer responsible for driving strategy, revenue and commercial planning.



Julie has held a number of commercially oriented finance and related roles. She was Chief Commercial Officer of Virgin Atlantic Limited between 2010 and 2013, responsible for Commercial Strategy, Fleet and Network Development, Revenue Management and Pricing, Marketing, Loyalty Programmes, Ancillary Sales, Human Resources, Legal and Sustainability. Prior to this, Julie was Chief Financial Officer of Virgin Atlantic Limited for 10 years from 2000 to 2010. Before Virgin, Julie worked in several industry sectors with roles at Porsche Cars Great Britain, WH Smith, PWC and Mars.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX