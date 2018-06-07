The "Future of the Netherlands' Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Netherlands is the seventh-largest economy in the Eurozone. During the historic period, defense expenditure increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.36% from US$10.1 Billion in 2014. The country's defense budget is anticipated to average 1.5% of GDP over the forecast period 2019-2023.

Over the forecast-period the Netherlands' defense expenditure is projected to grow at the rate of 4.07%. Although, military expenditure will be driven by modernization programs and a NATO mandate to spend a minimum of 2% of GDP on defense, The Netherlands is likely to default on this target, allocating an average of 1.5% of GDP to defense over the forecast period.

Defense exports declined during 2014-2016, due to a reduction in procurements by Portugal, Greece, and Italy as a consequence of the weak economic climate. Exports will recover over the forecast period driven by exports outside of Europe, including Jordan, Morocco, the US, Canada, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Oman, Colombia, the Bahamas, and Peru emerging as customers. The Netherlands main defense exports include sensors, naval vessels, armored vehicles, and air defense systems.

Foreign companies can enter the Dutch defense market by establishing joint ventures within the domestic defense industry. Foreign companies can also acquire domestic firms or establish subsidiaries as the government's FDI policy allows 100% investment. There are also opportunities to establish joint R&D programs involving the Netherlands as a consortium member. Due to defense cuts, collaborations and partnerships are encouraged by the government to save costs.

