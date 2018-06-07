AIM-quoted cybersecurity company Intercede reported broadly flat losses on Thursday, despite undertaking a cost-cutting exercise that removed "significant costs" from the business. Intercede saw revenues improve 11% year-on-year to £9.2m, reflecting a "strong end to the year" and growth in the firm's core markets of government, defence contractors and large, highly-secure corporate enterprises. However, the firm's second-half cost reductions managed to narrow losses just 2.5% to £3.8m as its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...