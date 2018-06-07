Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company 4D Pharma announced an agreement with a subsidiary of Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) on Thursday, to conduct a clinical trial evaluating the combination of 'KEYTRUDA' (pembrolizumab) - an anti-PD-1 therapy marketed by MSD - and 4D's live biotherapeutic candidate MRx0518 in patients with solid tumours. The AIM-traded firm said MRx0518, 4D's lead oncology programme, had shown therapeutic potential in a variety of tumour types in pre-clinical models, and had the ...

