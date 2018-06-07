Oil and gas exploration and production company Frontera Resources Corporation updated the market on its corporate finance situation on Thursday. The AIM-traded firm had announced on 18 May that, a year earlier, it had entered into agreement with YA II PN, an investment fund managed by Yorkville Advisors, whereby the entire amount of debt which had been provided to the company by YA under the previously-announced SEDA-backed loan agreement was converted into equity. That conversion was actioned ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...