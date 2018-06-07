Specialist brownfield land developer and housebuilder Inland Homes has sold its Brooklands College site in Ashford, Middlesex, to housing association A2Dominion, it announced on Thursday. The AIM-traded firm said the transaction, which would be the biggest land disposal by value undertaken by the group to date, was for a total land-and-build consideration of £94.7m, with the land consideration being £29.7m in cash payable on completion. Inland Partnerships, the company;s construction arm, ...

