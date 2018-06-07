Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced that it will participate in the following investor conference:

Event: Nasdaq 38th Investor Conference

When: Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 2:45AM Pacific 5:45AM Eastern 10:45AM London

The live and archived event will be available via webcast on the company's Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Western Digital data-centric solutions are marketed under the G-Technology, HGST, SanDisk, Tegile, Upthere and WD brands. Financial and investor information is available on the company's Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, SanDisk, Tegile, Upthere and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners.

