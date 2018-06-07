The 2018 SCO Summit Host Qingdao: A Charming and Vigorous City

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Qingdao, one of China's most famous coastal cities, is widely known for its beautiful sceneries, Tsingtao Beer and famous enterprises such as Haier and Hisense. The Olympic sailing games held in Qingdao earned the city higher reputation. Currently, the city is making preparations to host the 2018 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

An advertising clip titled Qingdao (China): An Exceptional City, which lasts for six minutes and 15 seconds, is already running on line to give people across the world a quick glimpse of the city's unique components, including the Qingdao Trestle Bridge, May Fourth Square, Olympic Sailing Center. It showcases an opening city to the world from an all-around perspective. To learn more about the city, please click on the following link

Qingdao is a city with profound history with historical traces everywhere. Today's Qingdao features dazzling modern elements, such as the sailboats and the docks with unmanned management systems, where global cruises and freighters drive in and out in an orderly manner. It has the honors as one of the first 14 coastal open cities announced in 1984 and one of the country's top economically developed cities with annual GDP of more than RMB 1 trillion.

The Lingshan Bay Screen Culture Industrial Zone in Qingdao West Coast New District will host the 1st SCO National Film Festival, which will be attended by delegations of film artists and enterprises from eight SCO member states and four observer states.

Dmitry Mezentsev, former Secretary General of SCO, once compared China to the most gorgeous color in the beautiful picture of SCO. This year, Qingdao will add to the charm of the color.

