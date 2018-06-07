Xcel Energy's 120-day report to Colorado regulators includes an additional 1.1 GW of wind at 1.1-1.8¢/kWh. Solar power bids have come in at 2.2-2.7¢/kWh, and solar+storage at 3.0-3.2¢/kWh. Back in the quaint days of late 2017, the world was awoke by a batch of bids of momentous size - and shockingly low pricing - in a solicitation by Xcel Energy. In fact, the median bid on 16 GW of solar+storage came in at only 3.6¢ per kilowatt-hour (kWh). This price was only 0.65¢/kWh more than the 30 GW of solar-only bids. For perspective's purpose, according to the EIA in 2016 either operations or maintenance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...