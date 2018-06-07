VALBIOTIS presence increased in the USA, following the U.S. patent obtained for VALEDIA TM and the authorization of the multicentric international study REVERSE IT granted by the American authorities.

Integration into the French Tech and its offices in Boston, Massachusetts, at the heart of health biotechnologies.

Development of investor relations in the USA, through a partnership signed with Solebury Trout, specialized in biotech companies.

VALBIOTIS (FR0013254851 ALVAL PEA/SME eligible), a French Research Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, today announced its integration into the French Tech in Boston, Massachusetts and the engagement of Solebury Trout to develop U.S. investor relations. This US deployment is initiated following the authorization of the REVERSE-IT study on VALEDIATM by the Americanhealth Authorities and the US patent recently obtained for VALEDIATM

"Increased visibility in the U.S. is a decisive value driver for our scientific and commercial strategy in this major market. The clinical development of VALEDIATM, designed for prediabetics, as well as the discussions with the American Health Authorities and the discussions with possible business partners require a strong presence of VALBIOTIS in the USA. We are pleased to announce our participation to the BIO Biotechnology Innovation Organization International Convention 2018, and our integration into the French Tech in Boston. We are also excited by our partnership with Solebury Trout for U.S. investor relations, who will support the financial side of our strategic plan. Our development in France and Europe still remains a top priority," comments Sébastien PELTIER, CEO of VALBIOTIS.

To support the development of a U.S. presence, VALBIOTIS is integrating the French Tech Hub and its offices in Boston. A subsidiary of Paris Région Entreprises, the mission of French Tech Hub is to create French Tech communities in major innovative cities across the world, thus supporting their international expansion.

VALBIOTIS has also engaged Solebury Trout, a leading U.S. Investors Relations and Corporate Communications firm that partners with private and public companies across sectors. The firm helps management teams tackle complex investor relations challenges, capitalize on corporate communications opportunities, access the market and prepare for capital raising.

ABOUT VALEDIATM

Flagship product of VALBIOTIS, VALEDIATM improves insulin sensitivity and aims to reduce the risk of Type 2 Diabetes. It is designed for prediabetics and will apply for a health claim issued by the authorities in the United States, Canada and Europe. In a Phase I/II clinical study, VALEDIATM has already demonstrated safety and early evidence of efficacy. It is now being tested in an international, multicenter clinical study on prediabetic subjects.

Since the beginning of 2018, VALBIOTIS holds a patent protecting the active ingredient of VALEDIATM in the United States, granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Covering the composition, production method and use of the product, this patent provides the highest level of protection in the United States and grants exclusive commercial rights to VALBIOTIS for the entire US territory.

ABOUT VALBIOTIS

VALBIOTIS is a French Research Development company committed to scientific innovation, for preventing and fighting against metabolic diseases. Its products are made for manufacturers in the agri-food and pharmaceutical industries. VALBIOTIS particularly focuses on solutions to prevent type 2 diabetes, NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis), obesity and cardiovascular diseases. VALBIOTIS was founded in La Rochelle in early 2014 and has formed numerous partnerships with top academic centers in France and abroad, including the La Rochelle University, the CNRS and the Clermont Auvergne University located in Clermont-Ferrand, where the company opened a second office. These partnerships have enabled VALBIOTIS to benefit from strong financial leverage, particularly thanks to experts and technical partners who support its projects. VALBIOTIS is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and received the "Innovative Company" status accorded by BPI France. VALBIOTIS has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs by obtaining support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Find out more about VALBIOTIS: http://valbiotis.com/en/

Name: VALBIOTIS

ISIN code: FR0013254851

Mnemonic Code: ALVAL

