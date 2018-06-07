

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon, two of the most powerful leaders in the financial industry, have once again urged public companies to stop providing quarterly profit forecasts.



According to Buffett and Dimon, the focus of companies on short-term profits run counter to the long-term interests of the business.



Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., and Dimon, chairman and CEO of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., said in a joint Wall Street Journal editorial that they are encouraging all public companies to move away from the practice.



'Quarterly earnings guidance often leads to an unhealthy focus on short-term profits at the expense of long-term strategy, growth and sustainability,' they said in the op-ed.



The two men noted that companies often hesitate to spend on technology, hiring, and research and development in order to meet quarterly earnings guidance that can be impacted by seasonal factors beyond their control, such as political events and even weather.



Dimon and Buffett noted that the pressure to meet short-term profit forecasts has contributed to a fall in the number of public companies in the U.S. in the past two decades, 'depriving the economy of innovation and opportunity.'



Berkshire Hathaway does not give earnings guidance as Buffett has said that executives can be tempted to manipulate figures to meet Wall Street analysts' expectations.



Dimon, chairman of the Business Roundtable, noted that the group of CEOs also support companies moving away from the practice and instead, focus on long-term value creation.



'Public companies should be managed for long-term prosperity, not to meet the latest forecast. Such short-termism is unhealthy for America's public companies and financial markets - which are critical to economic growth and financial prosperity,' Business Roundtable said in a statement.



Business Roundtable President & CEO Joshua Bolten said, 'An outsized emphasis on quarterly earnings per share projections undermines the importance of investments in infrastructure, workforce development and other crucial capital expenditures that drive sustained U.S. economic growth.'



Several big companies like AT&T, Coca Cola, Facebook and UPS have stopped issuing quarterly earnings guidance.



However, companies that are in favor of issuing guidance say that it improves communications with Wall Street, lowers share price volatility and results in higher valuations.



