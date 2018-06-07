

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Heavy-duty truck manufacturer Daimler Trucks North America LLC showcased its first generation fully electrified commercial vehicles eCascadia and eM2 test vehicles.



Ecascadia is a freightliner heavy-duty truck, while eM2 106 is a freightliner medium-duty truck.



Both the vehicles will be rolled out for sale by 2021.



For test purpose, the company will set 30 vehicles ready later this year.



On a single charge, eCascadia 18-wheeler vehicles can run 250 miles. The company has plans to build better capacity vehicles of 500 miles per recharge.



The new electric vehicles can be a direct competition to Tesla, especially for its Tesla Semi prototype vehicles announced earlier this year. Tesla said the electric trucks with full load will have a range of 500 miles on a single charge. Production is expected soon, targeting the commercial launch next year.



Tesla's electric trucks with aerodynamic design and self driving capabilities could save $200,000 in fuel costs in its lifetime. The new electric four-motor Semi 300-mile trucks are priced $150 thousand, and the 500-mile trucks, $180 thousand.



Daimler said it would invest more than 2.5 billion euros or $2.9 billion for research and development. The German truck maker has earmarked 500 million euros for heavy duty electric commercial vehicles, self driving technology, as well as connectivity.



