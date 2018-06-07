Immunovia Announces its Intent to Carry out a Directed Share Issue

STOCKHOLM, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia" or the "Company") today announces its intention to execute a directed share issue to Swedish and international qualified and/or institutional investors (the "Share Issue"). The contemplated Share Issue will be carried out under the authorization received from the annual general meeting on May 3, 2018 and may entail an issue of a maximum number of shares corresponding to a maximum of 20 percent of the number of shares in the Company as of the day of this announcement, i.e. 3,463,611 shares.

The Share Issue

The subscription price and the total number of new shares in the Share Issue will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure (the "Bookbuilding Procedure"). The number of new shares will however not exceed 20 percent of the number of shares in the Company as of the day of this announcement, i.e. 3,463,611 shares.

The Bookbuilding procedure will start immediately and may be terminated with short notice. Pricing and allocation of the new shares is expected to take place before trading commences on Nasdaq Stockholm at 09:00 CET on June 8, 2018. The Company will through a press release announce the outcome of the Share Issue after closing of the Bookbuilding Procedure.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Share Issue to (i) accelerate previously announced launching preparations, (ii) build a US sales and key account organization, (iii) marketing campaigns and other sales efforts, and (iv) further investments in the company's product development platform, as the company plans for a broader and deeper development portfolio in the coming years.

The Share Issue is, among other things, subject to a resolution by the board of directors of Immunovia following the completion of the Bookbuilding Procedure and the board of directors may choose to terminate the Bookbuilding Procedure and refrain from continuing with the Share Issue.

The Company has retained Vator Securities AB to act as Sole Bookrunner (the "Sole Bookrunner") in connection with the Share Issue.

The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights is partly to diversify the shareholder base with reputable Swedish and international institutional investors, which improves the potential for greater liquidity in the share and helps promote broader awareness of the Company among future customers and collaboration partners. In addition, the deviation enables the Company to raise capital in a time efficient way at attractive terms in order to support a continued expansion and development of the Company's operations. The board of directors' assessment is that the subscription price in the Share Issue is in accordance with market conditions since it has been determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure.

Vator Securites AB has acted as Sole Bookrunner in the transaction. Baker & McKenzie has acted as legal adviser to Immunovia.

This is information that Immunovia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17.31 CET on June 7, 2018.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB was founded in 2007 by investigators from the Department of Immunotechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health, the Center for Translational Cancer Research in Lund, Sweden. Immunovia's strategy is to decipher the wealth of information in blood and translate it into clinically useful tools to diagnose complex diseases such as cancer, earlier and more accurately than previously possible. Immunovia's core technology platform, IMMray, is based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis. The company is now performing clinical validation studies for the commercialization of IMMray PanCan-d that could be the first blood based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. In the beginning of 2016, the company started a program focused on autoimmune diseases diagnosis, prognosis and therapy monitoring. The first test from this program, IMMray SLE-d, is a biomarker signature derived for differential diagnosis of lupus, now undergoing evaluation and validation. (Source: www.immunovia.com)

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

