

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A 63-year-old great-grandmother who has been serving life in a US prison for a non-violent drug offense for nearly 22 years has been granted presidential pardon.



The White House said that President Donald Trump commuted Alice Marie Johnson's sentence because she 'accepted responsibility for her past behavior' and been a 'model prisoner.'



At an emotional reunion with her family outside an Alabama prison, Alice said Trump had given her another chance in life and restored her to her family.



'Good luck to Alice Johnson. Have a wonderful life,' Trump tweeted.



A White House statement noted that despite receiving a life sentence, Alice worked hard to rehabilitate herself in prison, and act as a mentor to her fellow inmates. Her Warden, Case Manager, and Vocational Training Instructor have all written letters in support of her clemency.



According to her Warden, Arcala Washington-Adduci, 'since (Ms. Johnson's) arrival at this institution, she has exhibited outstanding and exemplary work ethic. She is considered to be a model inmate who is willing to go above and beyond in all work tasks.'



The White House made it clear that 'while this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance.'



The presidential clemency comes just a few days after reality Television star and cosmetics mogul Kim Kardashian West met with Trump at the White House to seek pardon for Alice Marie Johnson.



Trump described it as a 'great meeting,' and said that they had discussed prison reform and sentencing.



The meeting with Trump was the latest episode of months of behind-the-scenes efforts by the glamorous celebrity to free Alice.



In a Twitter message, West said 'The phone call I just had with Alice will forever be one of my best memories. Telling her for the first time and hearing her screams while crying together is a moment I will never forget.'



Alice has been in an Alabama prison for over 21 years for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.



In 1996, she was convicted of charges related to cocaine possession and money laundering, and sentenced to life in prison without parole.



According to the ACLU, a total of 3,277 people are serving life without parole for a nonviolent offense, meaning they will die in prison , unless they are granted clemency.



The majority of these sentences were mandatory, meaning judges had no discretion over the length or severity of the sentence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX