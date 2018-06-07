Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Directorate Change

7 June 2018

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of New Director

The Board of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is pleased to announce that following the departure from the Board of Mr Samuel D. Isaly in January 2018, Mr Sven H. Borho has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 7 June 2018.

Mr Borho is a founder and Managing Partner of OrbiMed Capital LLC ("OrbiMed"), the Company's Portfolio Manager. He heads the public equity team and he is the portfolio manager for OrbiMed's public equity and hedge funds. He has been a portfolio manager for OrbiMed's funds since 1993 and and has played an integral role in the growth of OrbiMed's asset management activities. He started his career in 1991 when he joined OrbiMed's predecessor firm as a Senior Analyst covering European pharmaceutical firms and biotechnology companies worldwide. He studied business administration at Bayreuth University in Germany and received a M.Sc. (Econs.), Accounting and Finance, from The London School of Economics; he is a citizen of both Germany and Sweden.

A resolution proposing the election of Mr Borho as a Non-Executive Director will be considered by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 20 September 2018.

Mr Borho does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

Mr Borho was a Director of The Biotech Growth PLC until 16 May 2018.

There is no further information to disclose pursuant to paragraphs 9.6.13 R (1) to 9.6.13 R (6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

- ENDS-

