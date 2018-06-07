sprite-preloader
BODYCOTE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 7

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSTEPHEN HARRIS
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBODYCOTE PLC
b)LEI213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 17 3/11p



GB00B3FLWH99
b)Nature of the transactionEXERCISE OF CO-INVESTMENT PLAN 2015 AND SALE OF SHARES
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£10.22 sales price5,031shares exercised and
2,387 shares sold
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
e)Date of the transaction2018-06-07
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

© 2018 PR Newswire