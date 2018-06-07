The board of AAK AB (AAK, SE0001493776) approved in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 30, 2018, that 6 new shares will be issued for every 1 share (split) held. The scheduled Ex-date is June 13, 2018. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act on ex-date in accordance with the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", version 2.3 section 5.6. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Operations, telephone + 1 301 978 8311 or Index@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=682399