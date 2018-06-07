Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on Cantargia (CANT) 07-Jun-2018 / 16:26 GMT/BST London, UK, 7 June 2018 *Edison issues initiation on Cantargia (CANT)* With its IL1-RAP inhibitor technology, Cantargia tackles tumour-promoting inflammation by targeting IL-1 signalling pathway. Moreover, lead asset CAN04, a fully humanized antibody, causes cancer cell death by an established mechanism ADCC. This dual mechanism action and the potential ability to harness the immunes system to fight cancer makes Cantargia an interesting immunoncology play, in our view. Recent Novartis data publication from its six-year Phase III cardiovascular outcomes study in heart attack patients with canakinumab (direct IL-1 ?Y inhibitor) provides some validation to Cantargia's plans, as it unexpectedly showed that the drug reduced lung cancer incidence and mortality. Our valuation of Cantargia is SEK1.64bn or SEK24.8/share. We value Cantargia at SEK1.64bn or SEK24.8/share based on an rNPV using a 12.5% discount rate, including SEK200m net cash estimated at end Q218. We include CAN04 in the two lead indications - NSCLC and pancreatic cancer. CAN04 for other indications and second lead asset CANxx are still in preclinical stages and we will revisit the potential once these projects progress. Near-term triggers involve results from the Phase I part of the CANFOUR trial and a listing change in H218. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Jonas Peciulis, +44 (0)20 3077 5728 Alice Nettleton, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Healthcare@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 693563 07-Jun-2018 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe7207747d26c6062626503cfb1b46b&application_id=693563&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=693563&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=693563&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=693563&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=693563&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=693563&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=693563&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

