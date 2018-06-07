The "Future of the French Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers detailed analysis of the The French defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Research Scope

The French defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the French defense industry during 2019-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns.

Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country.

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years.

Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years.

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the French defense industry

Key Highlights

French military expenditure, which stands at US$52.1 billion in 2018, is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.14% during the forecast period to value US$64.0 billion in 2023.

The country, being a permanent member of the UN Security Council and NATO, is one of the highest contributors. Therefore, this active participation in international affairs requires higher spending on the defense sector.

This, coupled with the country's efforts in terms of replacing aging military equipment, along with modernizing defense forces with advanced technology equipment, is expected to drive defense expenditure over the forecast period.

As a percentage of GDP, the country's defense expenditure is expected to average 2.2% over 2019-2023.

Companies Mentioned

Dassault Aviation

Thales

Constructions Mcaniques de Normandie (CMN)

EuroTorp

Airbus Defense and Space

Safran Group

Nexter Systems

MBDA

Airbus Helicopters

Naval Group

Renault Truck Defense

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

5. Industry Dynamics

6. Market Entry Strategy

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

8. Business Environment and Country Risk

9. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gzfxpd/french_defense?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607005897/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Military Aerospace and Defense