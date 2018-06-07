Discover Industrial Successes linked to Virtual Prototyping and the Hybrid Twin

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services for manufacturing industries, announces its upcoming ESI Forums 2018, taking place on all continents. In the context of global disruption across industries, OEMs, suppliers and start-ups alike are racing to reap the benefits of digital transformation in their move towards Green, Smart and Connected products. Now more than ever, ESI Forums are an opportunity for Program Managers, and Decision-Makers to learn from their peers, who face similar challenges as they transition into the Industry of the Future. Join us to find out how Smart Virtual Prototyping is enabling successful transformations for the likes of Volkswagen, Renault Nissan, Fiat Chrysler Automotive, Boeing, Airbus, Safran, Framatome, EDF, Caterpillar, Bombardier, and many more.

ESI Forums will address the Hybrid Twin, ESI's solution for maintenance prediction and product piloting in near-real-time. (Photo: Business Wire)

The season will start with the ESI Forum in China: a two day event held in Beijing that will outline the keys to a successful product engineering strategy; from product inception to manufacturing right-first-time, improving product performance, and piloting performance in operation throughout the entire product life. This Forum will feature no less than 60 customer presentations bearing witness to the successful implementation of Virtual Prototyping throughout China, across all engineering domains and all industrial sectors. Presentations will be delivered in Mandarin Chinese and English, with simultaneous translation provided for the keynote speeches of the plenary session.

The ESI Forum in China will be followed by ESI Forum in Korea, on September 11 in Seoul, ESI Forum in Russia, September 13-14 in St Petersburg, and ESI Forum in Japan on November 15-16 in Tokyo. The last will be ESI's 29th Forum in Japan, best known locally as "PUCA". All events will be open to international visitors and presentations available in English or translated.

ESI will showcase its solutions during worldwide conferences

On September 18-20, in Chicago, IL, USA, the ESI IC.IDO Summit 2018 will demonstrate how engineering teams leverage collaborative "immersive design reviews", to take into consideration the full scope of their industrial product development and evaluate Human-Centric process interactions. Thanks to Virtual Reality, organizations recognize potential assembly or maintenance risks that may arise and adjust the design when needed to prevent issues from escalating during production and subsequent servicing. As a result, engineering teams can make better informed decisions early and ultimately realize significant reductions in late and costly engineering change orders. Through presentations, conversations and demonstrations, attendees will discover how VR helps leading industrial players such as Boeing, Safran, Ford, and many more eliminate unexpected design errors and their consequences, deliver innovation, create safer work environments, improve on time delivery, deliver repeatable quality, and ultimately improve product profitability. The event will end with a visit and tour of the Caterpillar facility in Peoria, Illinois.

On October 23-25, in Hamburg, Germany, ESI will host the 6th OpenFOAM Conference. Meet there if you are an aficionado of the popular, open-source CFD code, OpenFOAM, or seek support to implement the software at an industrial scale. Interact with users and developers across the OpenFOAM community.

On November 8-9, in Dresden, Germany, the ESI ITI team will host ESI SimulationX Conference 2018. Attendees will get an overview of many different applications of the system simulation software, SimulationX, in diverse industries. SimulationX provides efficient analysis from concept to detailed, real-time simulations, to support its customers in decision making during product development process, sales, operations and training.

Finally, on Nov 20, in Paris, France, ESI will close its program of conferences with the Scilab Conference 2018, previously known as ScilabTec. Scilab is a powerful, free, open source programming language with a rich collection of associated numerical algorithms that address many aspects of scientific computing. Join the event and meet the team responsible for the software and learn how they are building on 20 years of R&D to deliver and deploy powerful simulation applications.

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of a Hybrid Twin, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.

ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of NYSE Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of €141 million in 2016. For more information, please visit www.esi-group.com.

