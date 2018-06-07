Hera Wireless S.A. ("Hera") and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. ("Samsung") today announced that they have entered into a Wi-Fi patent license agreement, brokered by Sisvel UK Limited ("Sisvel"). Samsung thereby joins the growing list of companies around the world that have access to the portfolio of patents held by Hera, which are essential to the IEEE Wi-Fi Standard.

The agreement between Samsung and Hera settles a dispute related to Hera's patents and it provides for a multi-year worldwide patent license covering the sale and distribution of certain Wi-Fi enabled Samsung products.

The Hera portfolio originated with Sanyo Electric of Japan. Sanyo was deeply involved in the development of this technology standard and was a forerunner of Wi-Fi technological innovation. The Hera portfolio is comprised of over 100 patents, including international coverage with filings in over 40 countries.

"We are pleased to conclude an agreement with Samsung that reflects the strength of Hera's patent portfolio, and we are very happy to welcome them to our ever-growing family of licensees," said Nick Webb, Managing Director of Sisvel UK Limited.

About Hera Sisvel: Hera is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sisvel International S.A., the holding company of the Sisvel Group. Sisvel is a world leader in managing intellectual property and maximizing the value of patent rights. Founded in 1982, the Sisvel Group is global in scope and reach, with companies in Italy, the United States, China, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and the United Kingdom, with over one hundred professionals worldwide with technical, legal, and licensing expertise. Sisvel has a long history of managing successful patent portfolios including those related to the audio compression standards known as MP3 and MPEG Audio.

Sisvel currently operates patent pools and joint licensing programs for the DVB-T2, MCP, LTE/LTE-A, 3G, Wi-Fi and Recommendation Engine, together with its Sisvel Wireless licensing program.

