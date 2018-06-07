GRUPO MASMOVIL: MASMOVIL Group acquires 5G spectrum at an attractive price

Complete the purchase of Neutra and acquires 40 Mhz in the 3.4 to 3.6 Ghz band and four concessions in the 2.6 Ghz.

Total amount invested in the operation is 15.5M€, below the minimum price of 20 million euros of the auction expected by the end of July.





Madrid, June 7th, 2018.-MASMOVIL (http://www.grupomasmovil.com) has announced today that, after completing the purchase of Neutra Nework Services, and receiving the corresponding authorization from the Ministry of Energy, Tourism and Digital Agenda, has acquired a concession in the Radio frequency public domain of 40Mhz in the 3.4 to 3.6 Ghz band for the total Spanish area, and four concessions in the Radio frequency public domain in the 2.6 Ghz for the Catalonian, Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusian regions.

With the acquisition of spectrum in these frequencies, MASMOVIL is in an excellent position for the development of 5G services in benefit of its customers and becomes the only operator in Spain which has frequencies, customers and a wide experience in the use of this band.

"We are very satisfied with the purchase of Neutra and the acquisition of these frequencies that will allow us to continue improving the services we offer to our customers in terms of network coverage, speed and quality. The acquisition of these frequencies at a very competitive price is a new demonstration of our philosophy to develop our networks in the most efficient way", said Meinrad Spenger, CEO of MASMOVIL.

Neutra is company specialized in providing fix wireless broadband services to businesses, with a network of about 100 owned antennas distributed throughout the national territory, with around 5M€ Total Revenues and slightly positive EBITDA.

The total amount invested in the operation is 15.5M€, below the minimum price of 20 million euros of the auction expected by the end of July.

About MASMOVIL Group

MASMOVIL Group is the fourth largest converging telecommunications operator in Spain that provides fixed, mobile and broadband Internet services for residential, business and Wholesale, through its main brands: Yoigo, Pepephone, MÁSMÓVIL and Llamaya.

The group relies on a fiber/ADSL network for broadband and 3G and 4G network for mobile telephony. At present, it has more than 11 million fiber households and reaches 18 million homes with ADSL. The companies' 4G mobile network covers 98,5% of the Spanish population. The Group had more than 6 million customers in Spain by the end of march.

MASMOVIL received the award for the best fixed broadband operator by Grupo ADSL Zone (https://www.adslzone.net/2017/11/29/premios-adslzone-2017-ganadores/), and the award for best fiber operator by the website, Grupo Informático (https://www.elgrupoinformatico.com/conoce-los-ganadores-los-premios-2017-grupo-informatico-t41124.html), in 2017. Additionally, it is the operator with the fastest fiber network in Spain according to a study by the company, nPerf (https://www.adslzone.net/2018/02/22/velocidad-fibra-masmovil/), and the operator with the fastest 3G+4G aggregated mobile network in Spain, according to a study by the company, Tutela (https://cincodias.elpais.com/cincodias/2018/02/05/lifestyle/1517828904_769144.html).

MASMOVIL Group acquires 5G spectrum at an attractive price (http://hugin.info/174274/R/2198090/852124.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: GRUPO MASMOVIL via Globenewswire

