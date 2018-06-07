

Downing TWO VCT plc LEI: 213800HJGTPW7F8YEY55 7 June 2018



At the Annual General Meeting of Downing TWO VCT plc held on 7 June 2018, all resolutions were passed.



Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 10:45am on 5 June 2018, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:



+--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | For |Discretionary| Against | |Withheld| +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | No. of | No. of | No. of | Total | No. of | | | | | | | | |Resolution No.| Votes | Votes | Votes |Votes Cast| Votes | | | | | | | | | |% of votes| % of votes |% of votes|% of votes| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | 846,776| -| -| 846,776| -| | 1 | | | | | | | | 100.00%| 0.00%| 0.00%| 100.00%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | 772,527| 22,595| 45,759| 840,881| 5,895| | 2 | | | | | | | | 91.87%| 2.69%| 5.44%| 100.00%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | 814,124| -| -| 814,124| 32,652| | 3 | | | | | | | | 100.00%| 0.00%| 0.00%| 100.00%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | 815,021| -| 22,055| 837,076| 9,700| | 4 | | | | | | | | 97.37%| 0.00%| 2.63%| 100.00%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | 831,006| 9,875| 5,895| 846,776| -| | 5 | | | | | | | | 98.14%| 1.17%| 0.70%| 100.00%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | 831,006| 9,875| 5,895| 846,776| -| | 6 | | | | | | | | 98.14%| 1.17%| 0.71%| 100.00%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | 809,256| 15,000| 22,520| 846,776| -| | 7 | | | | | | | | 95.57%| 1.77%| 2.66%| 100.00%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | 815,729| 19,850| 6,285| 841,864| 4,912| | 8 | | | | | | | | 96.90%| 2.36%| 0.75%| 100.00%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.



