

Downing THREE VCT plc LEI: 2138008V2JDU2K6ZHF80 7 June 2018



At the Annual General Meeting of Downing THREE VCT plc held on 7 June 2018, all resolutions were passed.



Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 10:50am on 5 June 2018, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:



+-------------+----------+----------------+--------------+----------+----------+ | | For| Discretionary | Against | | Withheld | +-------------+----------+----------------+--------------+----------+----------+ | | No. of| No. of | No. of | Total | No. of | | Resolution | | | | | | | No. | Votes| Votes | Votes |Votes Cast| Votes | | | | | | | | | |% of votes| % of votes | % of votes |% of votes| | +-------------+----------+----------------+--------------+----------+----------+ | | | | | | | | 1 | 1,309,553| 15,150| -| 1,324,703| 5,100| | | | | | | | | | 98.86%| 1.14%| 0.00%| 100.00%| | +-------------+----------+----------------+--------------+----------+----------+ | | | | | | | | 2 | 1,182,866| 27,000| 70,037| 1,279,903| 49,900| | | | | | | | | | 92.42%| 2.11%| 5.47%| 100.00%| | +-------------+----------+----------------+--------------+----------+----------+ | | | | | | | | 3 | 1,294,403| 15,150| -| 1,309,553| 20,250| | | | | | | | | | 98.84%| 1.16%| 0.00%| 100.00%| | +-------------+----------+----------------+--------------+----------+----------+ | | | | | | | | 4 | 1,249,678| 15,150| 34,825| 1,299,653| 30,150| | | | | | | | | | 96.15%| 1.17%| 2.68%| 100.00%| | +-------------+----------+----------------+--------------+----------+----------+ | | | | | | | | 5 | 1,193,104| 70,725| 15,225| 1,279,054| 50,749| | | | | | | | | | 93.28%| 5.53%| 1.19%| 100.00%| | +-------------+----------+----------------+--------------+----------+----------+ | | | | | | | | 6 | 1,277,378| 15,150| 17,025| 1,309,553| 20,250| | | | | | | | | | 97.54%| 1.16%| 1.31%| 100.00%| | +-------------+----------+----------------+--------------+----------+----------+ | | | | | | | | 7 | 1,047,653| 20,225| 30,800| 1,098,678| 231,125| | | | | | | | | | 95.36%| 1.84%| 2.80%| 100.00%| | +-------------+----------+----------------+--------------+----------+----------+



A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Downing THREE VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B6ZS1P2R9



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX