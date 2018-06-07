Auto Trader defied expectations on the FTSE 250 on Thursday and rallied even as its full-year revenue and pre-tax profit for the year fell short of City forecasts, as the company's total dividend for the year came in better than expected. However, the online retailer lifted revenue 7% to £330.1m as the average number of cars on its website increased 1% to 453,000, while profit before tax rose 10% to £210.8m as costs were controlled and car retailers and manufacturer adopted the company's new ...

