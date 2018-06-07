Mining giant Rio Tinto said it was forming a joint venture with China's Minmetals to look for new mineral deposits in that country and then around the world. In a statement, Rio said the venture's registered capital would be RMB 200m ($31.3m) with initial contributions of RMB 35m ($5.5m) by each party within approximately six months of establishment of the joint venture. Any further capital contributions will be subject to unanimous approval of the parties and linked to agreed target areas. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...