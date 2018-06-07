According to the Financial Times, the European Commission is ready to impose a second antitrust fine on Google over alleged abuse of power in Android licensing deals with phone makers. The first fine was imposed last year and was the largest in EU history at $2.8bn. Google appealed the fine and will probably do so again with the new one. According to the FT, EU Competition Chief Margrethe Vestager is "poised to announce the negative finding within weeks [...] marking the most significant ...

