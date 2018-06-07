

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Markets in Europe got off to a positive start Thursday, but quickly gave back their early gains before settling into a sideways pattern. The markets ended the session with mixed results, but remained little changed overall.



Bank stocks performed well on reports that the European Central Bank will discuss winding down their bond-buying program when it meets next week.



The opening of the London Stock Exchange was delayed by an hour Thursday due to a technical glitch.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.16 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.03 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.14 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.15 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.17 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.10 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.04 percent.



In Paris, Rémy Cointreau sank 4.78 percent after posting disappointing annual results.



In London, J Sainsbury decreased 0.78 percent after going ex-dividend.



Ryanair fell 2.30 percent after Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating on the stock to 'Hold' from 'Buy.'



Drug-maker Lundbeck dropped 0.98 percent in Copenhagen after it agreed to settle a U.S. probe into its financial support of patient assistance charitable foundations.



The euro area economy expanded as initially estimated in the first quarter, the latest estimate from Eurostat showed Thursday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the first quarter, slower than the 0.7 percent expansion seen a quarter ago. The rate came in line with the estimate released on May 15.



Germany's factory orders declined unexpectedly in April on weak domestic demand, figures from Destatis revealed Thursday.



Factory orders slid 2.5 percent month-on-month in April, bigger than the revised 1.1 percent decrease seen in March and confounded expectations for an increase of 0.8 percent. This was the fourth consecutive decline in orders.



France's trade deficit remained stable in April, as the increase in exports was offset by that of imports, figures from the Customs Office showed Thursday. The trade deficit came at EUR 5.0 billion in April, unchanged from March. The expected shortfall was EUR 5.1 billion.



UK house prices rebounded at a faster than expected pace in May, data from the Lloyds bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed Thursday. House prices grew 1.5 percent month-on-month, reversing a 3.1 percent fall in April. Prices were forecast to rise 1 percent in May.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest decrease in the week ended June 2nd, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims edged down to 222,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 223,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 225,000 from the 221,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX