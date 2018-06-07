Avalon Capital Markets Limited ("Avalon") is delighted to announce that it has been ranked #3 in the Extel Pan European Special Situations Sales survey.

Avalon is a new participant to the special situations market, having commenced business in this area just over 12 months ago. The result from the most prestigious survey in the industry demonstrates that Avalon is increasingly becoming the partner of choice for global investors looking to identify trading opportunities and improved returns.

Jean-Yves Aknin, co-founder of Avalon commented "it's a great achievement to be ranked so highly by our clients at such an early stage in our history. This achievement is the result of the dedication of the team headed up by Emmanuel Du Chaffaut and Ken Menager to providing our client base with innovative ideas and sales analysis. They strive for excellence on behalf of our clients on a daily basis and we appreciate that this has been recognised with this result. We will continue to show our commitment to the special situations space and we plan to hire substantially in the coming twelve months".

About Avalon Capital Markets

One of the fastest growing brokerage firms in London, Avalon Capital Markets is an institutional broker providing extensive market knowledge and dedicated to providing a first-class service to a global client base. At Avalon, client needs are our primary focus. We guarantee an unparalleled customer service from our experienced teams, providing access to global markets and state-of-the-art technology across the asset classes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607005924/en/

Contacts:

Avalon Capital Markets

Jean-Yves Aknin

Co-Founder & Managing Director

jaknin@avaloncapitalmarkets.com

+44 (0) 20 3060 8869

or

Simon Langford

Managing Director

slangford@avaloncapitalmarkets.com

+44 (0) 20 3060 8888

