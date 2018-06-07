Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Stallergenes Greer plc (Paris:STAGR), a biopharmaceutical company specialising in treatments for respiratory allergies, announces that all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) were duly passed today. All resolutions were set out in the Notice of Meeting posted to shareholders on 23 April 2017.

Notably, shareholders re-elected Chairman and CEO Fereydoun Firouz, and Directors, Jean-Luc Bélingard, Rodolfo Bogni, Stefan Meister, Yvonne Schlaeppi and Elmar Schnee each for a further term of one year.

The terms of Patrick Langlois and Paolo Ricci have expired at the end of the AGM. The Board would like to thank both Patrick for his contributions to Stallergenes Greer as a Board member and Chair of the Audit Committee, and Paola for her contributions as a Board member.

In addition, Philip Broadley was elected as a Director with a one-year term. Mr Broadley has significant financial and international business experience, having previously been Group Finance Director of Prudential plc for eight years and Old Mutual plc for six years. He is currently a director of AstraZeneca plc and serves on their Audit Committee, and is also a director and the Audit Committee chairman of Legal General Group plc. He is a member of the Oxford University Audit Committee, Treasurer of the London Library and Chairman of Governors at Eastbourne College. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr Broadley started his career at Arthur Andersen where he was a partner for seven years. He is a past Chairman of the 100 Group of Finance Directors in the UK and served as a member of the Code Committee of the Takeover Panel. He graduated in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from St Edmund Hall, Oxford and has an MSc in Behavioural Science from the London School of Economics.

"2017 continued a transformation at Stallergenes Greer to improve our operations, serve our customers and deliver a strong performance. I would like to thank all of our Directors for their contributions and guidance, and our shareholders for their continued support. I would also like to welcome Philip Broadley to our Board of Directors. Philip has extensive experience in corporate finance and will be a valuable contribution to our Board and Audit Committee where he will serve as Chair," said Chairman and CEO, Fereydoun Firouz, "We remain focused and committed to strengthening our leadership position, driving excellence across our business and positioning our company for long-term growth in order to deliver value to our shareholders, customers and employees."

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER PLC

Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer plc is a global healthcare company specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialization of allergy immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer plc is the parent company of GREER Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the US) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France).

