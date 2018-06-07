

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has recently seen an improvement in his approval rating, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, although the results suggest Republicans are still likely to lose seats in Congress in the midterm elections in November.



The poll found that 44 percent of registered voters approve of the job Trump is doing as president, up from 40 percent in April.



However, NBC News noted Trump's approval rating matches those of former Presidents Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan in June of 2010 and 1982, respectively, before both presidents saw their parties lose a significant number of House seats in the midterms.



Democrats also hold a significant advantage on congressional preference, with 50 percent of voters preferring a Democratic-controlled Congress compared to 40 percent who prefer a Republican-controlled Congress.



The 10-point advantage for Democrats on congressional preference compares to the 7-point advantage for the party in a poll conducted in April.



The poll also found that 48 percent of voters are more likely to support a candidate who promises to provide a check on Trump versus 23 percent who are less likely to support such a candidate.



'The polling data points to a repudiation of Donald Trump and to the benefit of Democrats,' said Democratic pollster Fred Yang, who conducted the survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff.



He added, 'I think this is becoming a traditional midterm where the party controlling the White House is going to lose seats.'



At the same time, the poll showed negative opinions of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., could hurt Democrats' chances of retaking control of the House.



Forty-five percent of voters said they would be less likely to vote for a candidate who would support Pelosi as House Speaker if Democrats take control, while just 21 percent said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who backed Pelosi.



The NBC/WSJ survey of 900 registered voters was conducted June 1st through 4th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX