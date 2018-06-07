

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service (UPS) workers have voted to authorize their union to call a strike as contract talks with the shipping giant continues.



On Tuesday, the union announced that members voted more than 90% in favor of going on strike, if a deal is not reached before the current labor contract expires on August 1.



The tally released by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters had 93 percent of UPS members voting in favor of the authorization and 91 percent of UPS freight employees backing the strike.



'This vote by our UPS and UPS Freight members gives the negotiating committees bargaining leverage this week and during subsequent negotiations for the national contract and the supplements,' said Denis Taylor, Director of the Teamsters Package Division and Co-Chairman of the Teamsters National UPS Negotiating Committee. 'It is very helpful to have the members' backing as we work toward negotiating strong contracts at UPS and UPS Freight.



A national pact with the union covers about 260,000 UPS workers, and the current contract expires July 31.



According to reports, the shipments UPS transports equal an estimated 6% of the nation's GDP.



