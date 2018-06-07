London stocks could not keep a grip on their earlier gains on Thursday, weighed down as the pound whipsawed on Brexit rumours and after kicking off the day's trading an hour late following a technical glitch at the London Stock Exchange. The FTSE 100 finished down almost eight points or 0.1% at 7,704.40, as sterling struggled for direction. The pound, which when stronger tends to dent the top-flight index as around 70% of the index's constituents derive their earnings from overseas, initially ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...