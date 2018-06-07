Jubilee Metals Group announced on Thursday that its operations at Hernic achieved "record" production in May, with the second quarter of 2018 on course to be well ahead of the first. The AIM-traded diversified metals recovery company said Hernic, located on the Bushveld mineral complex in South Africa, delivered 2,101 ounces of platinum group metals (PGM) from 1,871 ounces in April, with 3,972 ounces produced so far in the second quarter. Leon Coetzer, chief executive of Jubilee Metals, said: "I ...

