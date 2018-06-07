Gaming Realms announced on Thursday that it has signed a two-year licensing and revenue share agreement with GVC Holdings for the worldwide online roll-out of its Slingo Originals content. The AIM-traded mobile real money and social games developer, publisher and licensor said that GVC will distribute the content across all its sites and enjoy a six-week exclusive period of hosting the new BlackJack X-Change casino game. Patrick Southon, chief executive of Gaming Realms, said: "We believe that ...

