Russian defense expenditure declined drastically from US$56.7 billion in 2016 to US$48.7 billion in 2017, however with the recovery in global energy prices, Russia's financial position has slowly started to improve, and its value has started to recover against the US dollar. The country's defense expenditure increased to US$51.9 billion (RUB 2.95 trillion) in 2018. The finalized defense expenditure of US$51.9 Billion (RUB2.95 trillion) for 2018 is 8.1% higher than the US$48 billion (RUB2.73 trillion) which was initially earmarked for defense spending in the draft budget.

In addition, capital expenditure is expected to increase at a CAGR of 9.17% during 2019-2023, compared to the CAGR of -15.62% recorded during the historic period.

During 2018-2027, the Russian government is expected to prioritize the development of long-range hypersonic and supersonic Precision Guided Munitions (PGM) and weapon systems, missile vessels and nuclear submarines for the navy.

The country is expected to focus on the modernization and procurement of C4ISR systems, transport aircraft, naval vessels, multirole aircraft, and conventional and nuclear submarines, among others. In November 2017, Russia unveiled its new modernized TU-160M2 Blackjack strategic bomber, which is scheduled to enter service by the year 2021.

In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

The Russian defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Russian defense industry during 2018-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns

Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

Porter's Five Force analysis of the Russian defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Russian defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

