Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2018) - TJR Coatings Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on May 25, 2018, the Company changed its name from TJR Coatings Inc. to DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. ("DigiCrypts"). The name change was approved by shareholder vote at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held on May 21, 2018. At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the Company's stock option plan, the re-appointment of Wasserman Ramsey, Chartered Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and re-elected David Posner, David Bhumgara, Yoni Ashurov and Edward Murphy as directors to the board of directors of the Company.

DigiCrypts is an Ontario company, formed to exploit three different businesses within the crypto-currency coin and blockchain industries on a global basis. These business applications include the formation of a large quantity of application-specific crypto mining machines in the province of Quebec, acting as an advisor for third parties seeking to complete initial coin offerings, and to establish a new crypto coin that can be used on a global basis. DigiCrypts has established strong industry relationships in all three platforms, and will seek to advance its businesses within each platform.

