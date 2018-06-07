Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meetings on May 26, 2017 and on June 1, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 31, 2018 to June 6, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 31.05.2018 78,308 52.0358 4,074,819 XPAR 31.05.2018 11,978 52.0747 623,751 CHIX 31.05.2018 7,499 52.0687 390,463 TRQX 31.05.2018 7,468 52.0686 388,848 BATE 01.06.2018 71,950 52.7242 3,793,506 XPAR 01.06.2018 9,966 52.7267 525,474 CHIX 01.06.2018 4,991 52.7289 263,170 TRQX 01.06.2018 4,991 52.7253 263,152 BATE 04.06.2018 81,794 52.8441 4,322,330 XPAR 04.06.2018 21,979 52.7921 1,160,318 CHIX 04.06.2018 3,492 52.9324 184,840 TRQX 04.06.2018 3,490 52.9308 184,728 BATE 05.06.2018 152,167 52.4927 7,987,657 XPAR 05.06.2018 42,560 52.4660 2,232,953 CHIX 05.06.2018 15,149 52.5124 795,510 TRQX 05.06.2018 12,911 52.5306 678,223 BATE 06.06.2018 92,291 52.4513 4,840,783 XPAR 06.06.2018 27,860 52.4177 1,460,357 CHIX 06.06.2018 9,970 52.5972 524,394 TRQX 06.06.2018 9,975 52.5959 524,644 BATE Total 670,789 52.5052 35,219,921

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

