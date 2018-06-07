Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2018) - Magnitude Mining Ltd. (TSXV: MML.P) (the "Company"), a capital pool company, is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial public offering (the "Offering").

The Company issued an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares (each, a "Share") of the Company to purchasers in British Columbia and Alberta at a purchase price of $0.10 per Share for gross proceeds to the Company of $200,000.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Katharine De Witt, purchased 16,000 Shares in the Offering. After giving effect to the Offering, Ms. De Witt beneficially owns 3,016,000 common shares and 25,000 incentive stock options (the "Options"), representing 48.65% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis or 48.85% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares calculated on a partially-diluted basis (assuming the exercise of her Options only). Ms. De Witt has advised the Company that she acquired the securities for investment purposes and intends to increase or decrease her beneficial shareholdings from time to time as she may determine appropriate.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord") acted as agent in respect of the Offering and received a cash commission of $20,000 and a corporate finance fee of $10,000. In addition, the Company issued to Canaccord a non-transferable warrant to acquire an aggregate of up to 200,000 common shares of the Company for a period of two years from the date the Company's common shares commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), at an exercise price of $0.10 per Share.

The Company is a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the Exchange. The Company has not commenced operations and has no assets other than cash. The Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering to identify and evaluate potential Qualifying Transactions pursuant to the policies of the Exchange.

The Company's Shares were listed on the Exchange today under the trading symbol "MML.P" and are subject to a halt pending receipt by the Exchange of acceptable documentation regarding completion of the Offering.

