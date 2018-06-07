Vista Group International (NZX ASX: VGL), the world's leading provider of software solutions for the film industry, will be showcasing a host of innovations and thought leaders at CineEurope 2018 from June 11-14 in Barcelona, Spain.

Cinema Manager is Vista Cinema's first major software release toward making our cinema management suite of products cloud-ready. See for yourself at Booth #101 why Cinema Manager has received stunning feedback on its new intuitive user interface which enables a cinema manager's common tasks to be completed in less time and with fewer risk of errors.

From the Vista Apps portfolio, enhancements to Vista Mobile enable moviegoers to satisfy their F&B cravings without leaving the auditorium. Leveraging Vista's moviegoer app (Mobile), and staff app (InTouch), new functionality creates an integrated workflow between the two. Guests request assistance from their seat with Vista Mobile, and staff responds with InTouch to resolve their enquiries.

Cinema Intelligencethe leader in business intelligence solutions, comes to CinemaCon with three major advances. Film Manager (FM), in collaboration with Vista Cinema, provides customers with optimized booking, scheduling and analytics capabilities. Advanced Booking optimizes the booking and content planning process with an advanced and intelligent tool that empowers cinema exhibitors to make the best decisions based on past performance, forecasting information and "what-if" analysis. Opus Data integration allows customers to access domestic Box Office performance directly in Cinema Intelligence, removing the need to chase information on multiple industry specific sites.

Veezi Vista's cloud-based cinema management solution for independent cinemas, which will exhibit at Booth #107, continues its extraordinary march across the U.S. independents sector and in Europe has secured customers in Spain, France, Sweden and Finland.

MovieXchange (MX) isVista Group's new web platform designed to streamline historically disparate and inefficient movie industry processes. Via MX products MX Film, MX Showtimes and MX Tickets, the product enables the sharing of distributor-supplied promotional movie materials essential to exhibitors, the central availability of global (and marketable) cinema show-time data, and a single source that ticket sellers can connect to and transact against all exhibitors. Additional to the accrued benefits to distributors, exhibitors and ticketing vendors, movieXchange enables a range of streamlined options for moviegoers to choose their movie and book their seat. Tickets are selling fast and volumes increasing weekly via the movieXchange platform.

Powster will be showcasing three new product innovations in the main foyer (CI Booth 26). After successful Beta testing, Powster Full Ticketing is live. The Powster ticketing model, in part related to movieXchange's MX Ticket Service (Vista's new global ticketing platform), is unique to the industry. Payments are deposited directly to the cinema's merchant account, eliminating previous administrative hang-ups. For studios, Powster full ticketing ensures visibility and measurement of the entire purchasing process culminating in actual ticket sales and helping the studio to sell more tickets at the cinema.

Facebook research shows 50% of group conversations on Messenger talk about movies. Powster's Movies on Messenger allows cinemagoers to purchase movie tickets and organize groups of friends directly within Facebook Messenger. Augmented reality movie posters will be showcased on the Powster screen using Warner Brothers' The Meg and Paramount's Mission Impossible: Fallout as demonstrations. Moviegoers can now scan posters to see showtimes, watch the trailer, or interact with a custom-built AR experience.

Vista Group Panelists:

Mischa Kay, Vista Entertainment Solutions ('Vista Cinema') Managing Director, EMEA, will participate in the panel: "Software Analytics Digital Marketing in Cinema" on Tuesday, June 12th from 11:30am to 1:30pm. (Exhibition Hall, Level 0)

Gabriel Swartland, Head of Client Services, EMEA, for Movio, will be a panelist for "Jump-Starting Event Cinema" Thursday, June 14th at 1:45pm to 2:45pm. (Exhibition Hall, Level 0)

Visit Vista at:

Vista Group Booth 101

Veezi Booth 107

Powster in CI Booth 206

About Vista Group International:

Vista Group International (Vista Group) is a public company, listed on both the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges (NZX ASX: VGL). The Group provides software and additional technology solutions across the global film industry. Cinema management software is provided by Vista Entertainment Solutions ('Vista Cinema'), the core business of the Group. Movio (authority in moviegoer data analytics), Veezi (cloud-based SaaS software for the Independent Cinema Market), movieXchange (connecting the movie industry to simplify the promotion and sale of movie tickets), Maccs (film distribution software), Numero (box office reporting software for film distributors and cinemas), Cinema Intelligence (business intelligence solutions), Powster (creative studio and marketing platform for movie studios) and Flicks (moviegoer 'go to' portal for movie information) provide an innovative range of complementary products across additional film industry sectors, from production and distribution, to cinema exhibition through to the moviegoer experience. Vista Group has offices located in New Zealand (Auckland HQ), Sydney, Los Angeles, London, Shanghai, Beijing, Mexico City, South Africa, the Netherlands and Romania.

