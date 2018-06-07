Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2018) - Pegasus Fintech, a Blockchain and Token Accelerator that focuses on supporting innovative solutions in the Financial Services, Technology, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency communities is proud to announce it is advising two new projects set to launch their security token offerings using the Polymath security token platform.

Fanblocks.com is an e-commerce subscription box business serving collegiate and pro sports "super fans" worldwide. The company fosters remarkable fan experiences by providing monthly collections of exceptional products, exciting online community engagement, and unique events. Building on this solid business, Fan Blocks plans to launch the Real Fan Token as a security offering. Real Fan Token holders will receive exclusive offers to acquire rare or personalized fan merchandise, attend incredible live events or "clutch" games, and enjoy the opportunity to share in Fan Blocks profits generated with launch after launch of must-have subscription boxes.

Block Development Capital Inc. (www.blockdevelopmentcapital.com) based in the Greater Toronto Area, is a licensed mortgage origination corporation specializing in mortgage markets that have historically been under-serviced by traditional lenders in terms of loan type and geographic locations. The specific focus is on the development of commercial and residential units. Block Development has developed an asset backed security token that will provide yield, maturity bonuses and redemption features to the token participants.

As announced in March 2018, Pegasus and Polymath had established a partnership and have worked diligently over Q2 2018 on technical integration and an advisory business for regulatory compliant security token offerings on top of Polymath's platform. Pegasus is using Polymath's latest smart contracts for the creation and management of compliant security tokens, while delivering Pegasus' "end to end" advisory services to their clients.

"Pegasus is set to be one of the first firms to advise on security token offerings using Polymath's ST-20 security token standard," said Polymath COO Chris Housser. "We are proud of what our teams have accomplished together as we continue to expand the Polymath ecosystem and put user and client success first."

"Polymath has developed the ST-20 security token protocol and its platform to enable companies to--guided by the right advisory and legal counsel--easily issue compliant digital securities on the blockchain" said David Lucatch, Executive Chair of Pegasus. "Real Fan Token and Block Development Capital are perfect examples of those companies and tokens that are engaging in the compliant environment to meet the jurisdictional requirements for security offerings."

Pegasus is currently working with additional clients that are eager to execute their token offerings on the Polymath security token platform. These include asset backed programs, yield backed programs and other programs where a security token is the ideal solution for the client and its participants.

About Pegasus Fintech, Inc. (www.pegasusfintech.com)

Pegasus Fintech, Inc. is a Blockchain and Token Accelerator that focuses on supporting innovative solutions in the Financial Services, Technology, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency communities. Pegasus' Accelerator program deploys a team of highly skilled industry, marketing, legal and financial specialists that provide evaluation, management, marketing programs, resources and tools to affect the growth of the business and create and execute the Blockchain and regulatory compliant, security-based Token programs. They also work with investment banking, private equity and democratized investment community to assist their clients with financing initiatives. For more information, visit www.PegasusFintech.com

About Polymath (https://polymath.network/)

Polymath is a decentralized platform that makes it easy to raise capital and issue security tokens. The Polymath ST-20 standard embeds regulatory requirements into the tokens themselves, restricting trading to verified participants only. The platform simplifies the complex technical challenges of creating a security token and aims to bring the multi-trillion dollar financial securities market to the blockchain.

