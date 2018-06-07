The global computer on module market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the market's growth is the rising need for faster product development. Features of COMs allow many firms across defense, medical, transportation, and other industries to customize products based on their requirement. The combination of an off-the-shelf COM and an application-specific carrier board offers a complete platform for building many end products for several industries.

This market research report on the global computer on module market 2018-2022 provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing use of drones across many applications as one of the key emerging trends in the global computer on module (COM) market:

Global computer on module market: Increasing use of drones across many applications

Drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) can navigate autonomously. Drones are one of the most advanced devices in the field of aeronautics and exhibit significant potential in several applications. Drones are increasingly becoming an integral part of many industries, a few of which include aerospace and defense, industrial, retail (e-commerce), and others.

"Initially, the operation of a drone required a proprietary processor board or a COTS solution such as a PC104 and embedded SBC. Developing such proprietary boards as well as the need for customization incurs significant cost on designing, developing, and maintaining. Opting for modular approach can overcome such challenges. Therefore, the drone manufacturers shifted to the COM technology," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research onembedded systems.

Global computer on module market: Segmentation analysis and forecast

This market research report segments the global computer on module market into the following applications (industrial automation, medical, transportation, and gaming) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The industrial automation segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 52% of the market. The medical segment was the second largest application segment of the global computer on module market.

EMEA dominated the global computer on module market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 49%. It was followed by the Americas and APAC. The APAC region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

