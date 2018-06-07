UNISERVE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION: Uniserve Communications Corporation Announces Resignation of Director and Senior Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSX.V:USS) (the "Company") wishes to announce the resignation of Daniel Frydenlund as a Director of the Company, effective immediately.

The Company further wishes to announce the termination of the contract services provided by Mr. Hashim Mitha to the Company, as well as his acting as the President and Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Mitha was appointed the President and COO of the Company in September of 2016.

About Uniserve

Uniserve is a unified communications company in existence for 30 years, combining voice, data and media all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact. The unique selling proposition of the business is "SMART" Home, businesses and spaces (buildings and cities). With 13,000+ customers spread across residential and enterprise centered around Vancouver, Calgary and Waterloo/ Kitchener.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service based in Canada. When all else is equal, clients can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a great experience and to be a company customers' like working with - we call it "click, call, connect".

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/).

Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board

For more information please contact Mr. Mark Stanton at 604-395-3908 or email us at mark.stanton@uniserveteam.com (mailto:mark.stanton@uniserveteam.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: UNISERVE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION via Globenewswire

