The latest market research report by Technavio on the office stationery market in Europe provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

According to Technavio analysts, the office stationery market in Europe is expected to register a revenue of around USD 56.18 billion by 2022. Innovations in office stationery supplies is a major factor driving the market's growth. Factors such as the evolution of new business industries and an increase in the rate of employment are contributing to the growth of the office stationery market in Europe. The rising scope of business opportunities in the office stationery market in Europe has encouraged the market competitors to focus on improving product features in order to meet the growing demands of customers. In addition, the international and domestic players in the market are innovating in terms of packaging, form, shape, and size.

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of customized stationery supplies as one of the key emerging trends in the office stationery market in Europe:

Office stationery market in Europe: Introduction of customized stationery supplies

Evolution of innovative and technologically advanced stationery supplies have compelled market competitors to focus on strategies like faster delivery, processes, mass customization, and personalization. In the stationery industry, mass customization and personalization have gained importance, especially as corporate gifts for employees in office events. These factors are driven by technology, supply chain transformation, and organizational restructuring.

"Office stationery in Europe have adopted the mass customization processes. However, the proper and complete adoption of mass customization only falls through when changes are brought about in three broad domains; incorporating technological advances like innovative devices, body scanning, and digital printing; and adopting flexible manufacturing systems and techniques. Such mass customization and personalization of stationery supplies are allowing the market competitors to further attract consumers and help them build strong brand loyalty," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on school and college essentials.

Office stationery market in Europe: Segmentation analysis and forecast

This market research report segments the office stationery market in Europe into the following products (paper products, desk supplies, computer and printer supplies, mailing supplies, and filing supplies) and key regions (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and ROE).

The paper products segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 50% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to decrease nearly 2% by 2022. The fastest growing product is computer and printer supplies, which will account for nearly 14% of the total market share by 2022.

Germany was the leading region for the office stationery market in Europe in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 26%. By 2022, Italy is expected to register the highest growth rate.

