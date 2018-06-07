

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of an historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump has indicated a willingness to invite the repressive dictator to the U.S. if the talks go well.



Trump was asked if he might extend an invitation to Kim during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday.



'The answer is yes ... certainly if it goes well. And I think it would be well-received. I think he would look at it very favorably,' Trump said. 'So, I think that could happen.'



Trump also indicated that he would like to see the eventual normalization of relations between the U.S. and North Korea.



The president expressed some optimism about his meeting with Kim set for June 12th in Singapore but stressed that he is willing to walk away from negotiations.



'All I can say is I am totally prepared to walk away. I did it once before. You have to be able to walk away,' Trump said, referencing his temporary cancellation of the meeting last month.



He added, 'I am totally prepared to walk. It could happen, maybe it won't be necessary. I hope it won't be necessary.'



Trump said his administration has stopped using the term 'maximum pressure' with regard to North Korea and suggested the success of the negotiations could be determined by whether he uses the words after the meeting.



'Maximum pressure is absolutely in effect,' Trump said. 'We don't use the term anymore because we are going into a friendly negotiation.'



'Perhaps after that negotiation I will be using it again,' he added. 'If you hear me saying we are going to use maximum pressure, you know the negotiation did not do well, frankly.'



Earlier in the day, Trump argued his meeting with Kim will be 'about attitude' and suggested he would not have to 'prepare very much' for the historic summit.



'I think I'm very well prepared,' Trump claimed before saying, 'I don't think I have to prepare very much. It's about attitude. It's about willingness to get things done.'



He added, 'This isn't a question of preparation, it's a question of whether or not people want it to happen, and we'll know that very quickly.'



A report from Politico indicated the White House is largely improvising its approach to the meeting, noting National Security Adviser John Bolton has yet to convene a Cabinet-level meeting to discuss the upcoming summit.



Trump told reporters the meeting with Kim will be 'much more than a photo op' and predicted the summit will be 'fruitful' and 'exciting.'



The president insisted that North Korea will have to denuclearize and suggested the U.S. will not withdraw its stringent sanctions on the reclusive communist nation without such a move.



