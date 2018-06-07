

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $3.72 billion, or $8.33 per share. This compares with $0.44 billion, or $1.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Broadcom Limited reported adjusted earnings of $2.24 billion or $4.88 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.6% to $5.01 billion from $4.19 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.24 Bln. vs. $1.67 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.88 vs. $3.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.76 -Revenue (Q2): $5.01 Bln vs. $4.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: 4975 - 5125 Mln



