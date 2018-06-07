

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast customers were left furious after facing outages nationwide.



Several major cities were affected, according to the website Down Detector, including New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, Portland, Houston, Denver, Philadelphia and Seattle.



Comcast service has been restored in some areas but not entirely. Comcast said that 'a small group continues to see issues' and suggests that customers reset their voice modems to try to fix it.



Comcast reported that Xfinity Voice landline phone service has been only affected, not internet services. However, some customers are reporting that their Comcast internet also down as well.



'Outage Update: Phone services for most customers have been restored. Unfortunately, a small group continue to see issues. We are working hard to restore services to all and apologize for this inconvenience. For further assistance: http://spr.ly/6019DcJ1c,' Comcast tweeted on its company twitter.



