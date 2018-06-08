Supercell's First American Investment Follows Their Belief That "The Best Teams Make The Best Games."

Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2018) - Redemption Games, an innovative game development studio in Carlsbad, will become the first American Company to receive investment by Supercell, the Finland-based game company known for hit mobile gaming titles "Hay Day," "Clash of Clans," "Boom Beach," and "Clash Royale." The $5M Investment will be for a minority stake in Redemption Games, which will continue as an independent studio with full control of its operations. "In our investments, we are always looking for the best teams with great culture," said Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen. "Redemption Games has an amazing team of experienced developers, who have a solid track record and true passion for making great puzzle games. We've been impressed by their craftsmanship and distinctive approach to game development. This is our first investment outside of Europe and we couldn't be more excited to partner up with the Redemption Games team."





Michael Witz, Redemption Games co-founder, shared his enthusiasm regarding the investment: "Like most people in the industry, we have been in awe of not only the games Supercell has made, but the unconventional approach they have taken in making those games. They have turned the gaming world upside down and we are humbled and inspired by the bet they are making on us." The investment is not part of a publishing relationship, but rather to support the development of new intellectual property (IP) and to bring it to market. The strategic partnership with Supercell will take advantage of the growth model that has allowed it to gross $2.0B in revenue, and $810M in profit in the last year; growth which was achieved with only a few hundred employees.

Witz and Dan Lin, co-founders of Redemption Games, worked together for 20 years, collaborating for 10 of those in mobile gaming. They sold their prior company, Mob Science, to Jam City (previously SGN) in Los Angeles where they led the design and development of the top grossing game "Cookie Jam." Their passion for gaming and entrepreneurial spirit precipitated the formation and success of Redemption Games. "Motivation for us stems from the craftsmanship of creating a great product. As I've told everyone who joins our team, the only promise we make, is that we are only going to ship a game we are proud to put our name on. This means we're ridiculously stubborn and won't give up on even the smallest feature until we nail it," noted Lin.

Redemption Games is committed to the craftsmanship of mobile games and believes there is a huge opportunity to further push the boundaries in the casual gaming segment. The firm is guided by a development philosophy that emphasizes focusing on down to the pixel details, integrating the most advanced design and technology, and artfully approaching how it interfaces with customers and mobile gaming consumers.

