

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a raft of data on Friday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are final Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, as well as April figures for current account and May data for bank lending and the eco watchers survey.



GDP is expected to fall 0.2 percent on quarter, unrevised from the May 16 preliminary reading. On a yearly basis, it's expected to ease 0.5 percent versus 0.6 percent last month. In the fourth quarter of 2017, GDP was up 0.1 percent on quarter and 0.6 percent on year.



The current account is expected to show a surplus of 2,147.8 billion yen, down from 3,122.3 billion yen in March. Overall bank lending was up 2.1 percent on year in April, while lending excluding trusts added an annual 2.0 percent.



The eco watchers survey for current conditions is expected to wee a score of 49.3, up from 49.0 in April. The outlook survey is called unchanged at 50.1.



China will release May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 19.6 percent on year after climbing 21.5 percent in April. Exports are called higher by an annual 11.1 percent, slowing from 12.9 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $32.45 billion, up from $28.78 billion a month earlier.



