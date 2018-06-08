

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KFC U.K. reportedly plans to add vegetarian fried chicken to its menu, as many consumers have switched to healthy lifestyle.



The innovative new meat-free, chicken-inspired option is part of KFC U.K.'s mission to cut their calories per serving by 20%. The chicken chain also plans to introduce a variety of meals under 600 calories by 2020, which is in adherence to new British government guidelines that advise overweight adults to eat just 400 calories at breakfast and then 600 more at lunch and again at dinner.



'Once we've perfected the recipe we aim to test with customers this year, and if all goes well, we hope to launch a new vegetarian option in 2019,' the chain told food industry news site FoodBeast.



KFC has also promised to use the same 11 herbs and spice mix in the new item that is used in its regular fried chicken variety.



Meanwhile, KFC's U.S. team has indicated to Foodbeast that the vegetarian option won't be introduced in the country and there are 'no plans related to the U.K.'s test at this time.'



